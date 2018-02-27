FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 4:15 PM / in 15 hours

Vietnam goes to WTO to challenge U.S. restrictions on pangasius fish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Vietnam has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge U.S. restrictions on imports of pangasius seafood from Vietnam, a WTO filing showed on Tuesday.

The complaint said pangasius fish was economically significant for Vietnam and was a healthy and affordable source of protein for U.S. consumers, but that the United States was unfairly restricting it without a sufficient scientific basis.

Under WTO rules, Vietnam could ask for adjudication of the dispute if the United States does not settle it within 60 days.

Reporting by Tom MilesEditing by Gareth Jones

