Vietnam jails American for 12 years for attempting to overthrow state

HANOI (Reuters) - A court in Vietnam on Monday sentenced an U.S. citizen to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of “attempting to overthrow the state” in a trial which lasted only half a day, his lawyer said.

U.S. citizen Michael Nguyen is escorted by policemen before his trial at a court in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Michael Phuong Minh Nguyen, 55, pleaded guilty, but had asked that his sentence be reduced so he could be reunited with his family, his lawyer Nguyen Van Mieng told Reuters via telephone after the trial at the Ho Chi Minh City court.

Nguyen will be deported after serving his jail sentence.

“It’s such a long sentence...,” said Mieng.

“Michael admitted guilt at the trial and asked the jury to reduce his sentence so that he could soon reunite with his family,” he said.

Nguyen was accused of inciting Vietnamese people to join protests and of attempting to attack government offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with molotov cocktails and slingshot, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper, citing the indictment.

Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam and has lived in the United States since he was a child, was detained in Vietnam in July 2018 on suspicion of activity against the government, said his brother-in-law, Mark Roberts.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate criticism.

The court also sentenced two Vietnamese men to eight years and 10 years in prison for the same offence, Mieng said, adding that they will face three years house arrest after serving their prison terms.

“Their objective is to cause riots in an attempt to overthrow the administration of Vietnam and eradicate the leading role of the (Communist) party,” the Tuoi Tre report cited the indictment as saying.