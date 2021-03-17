White House says Trump administration rhetoric on COVID has elevated threats against Asian-Americans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday there is “no question” that the Trump administration’s rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic has elevated threats against Asian-Americans.
Former Republican President Donald Trump has been repeatedly accused of racism over his use of labels such as the “Chinese virus” when referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler
