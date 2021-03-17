Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
White House says Trump administration rhetoric on COVID has elevated threats against Asian-Americans

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday there is “no question” that the Trump administration’s rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic has elevated threats against Asian-Americans.

Former Republican President Donald Trump has been repeatedly accused of racism over his use of labels such as the “Chinese virus” when referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

