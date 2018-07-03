FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump supporters urge Walmart boycott over 'Impeach 45' clothing

Amy Tennery

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc (WMT.N) faced an outcry from supporters of President Donald Trump on Tuesday for listing for sale on its open marketplace clothing with the slogan “Impeach 45,” an apparent reference to Trump, the country’s 45th president.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Walmart is pictured at one of their stores in Monterrey, Mexico March 6, 2017. Picture taken March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

The hashtag #BoycottWalmart was among the top-trending topics in the United States on the social media site, racking up more than 50,000 tweets by mid-afternoon.

“Absolutely disgusting Walmart! No other president has ever been treated like this. I will not be shopping at Walmart. #BoycottWalmart,” wrote Twitter user MarLee (@Mar_Lee_C).

“Wow! Walmart reveals it’s true colors and promotes POTUS45 impeachment with disgusting T-Shirt. #BoycottWalmart,” tweeted Reeni Mederos (@ProphetReeni).

A spokesperson for Walmart told Reuters that the items were sold by “third-party sellers” on its open marketplace website and were not “offered directly by Walmart.”

“We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies,” the spokesperson said.

A search of the Walmart website Tuesday showed no “Impeach 45” apparel available for sale online.

On June 27, Walmart announced that it was introducing a 3D virtual shopping tour on its website, as the retailer pours billions of dollars into beefing up its e-commerce business.

Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
