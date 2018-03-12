Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A third winter storm in less than two weeks has prompted another round of flight cancellations in the U.S. Northeast as the region braces for high winds, wet snow and power outages through Monday evening and Tuesday.

American Airlines, the largest U.S. carrier by passenger traffic, said it had canceled all 89 of its arriving and departing flights on Tuesday at Boston Logan International Airport and 330 flights in total. It said it expected additional cancellations and delays at other airports throughout the Northeast.

The No. 2 U.S. carrier, Delta Air Lines, said it had canceled some 175 Tuesday flights in anticipation of the storm. The Atlanta-based airline said it was moving aircraft away from affected areas to prevent them from being covered in snow and ice.

United Airlines, the third biggest U.S. carrier, said on its website it was offering travel waivers from more than a dozen airports in the area.

It is the third winter storm to bear down on the region in just 10 days and cause widespread, costly flight cancellations.

Even relatively small storms can rack up millions of dollars in costs for airlines, including expenses for reallocating aircraft and crew and rerouting and rebooking passengers.

The National Weather Service cautioned that the latest storm posed a bigger threat than the previous ones for heavy snow and powerful winds in the coastal areas of southeast New England.