Factbox: New England snow storm knocks out power to over 270,000

(Reuters) - U.S. utilities in New England said a snow storm battering the region on Tuesday knocked out power to over 270,000 homes and businesses.

Most of the current outages were in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York.

(Graphic: Fierce storm snarls travel, knocks out power in U.S. Northeast,)

(Graphic: Bomb cyclone’ hits U.S. East Coast energy, power supply,)

(Graphic: Storm cancels flights, causes power outages in Eastern Canada,)

(Graphic: U.S. storm pulls the power plug, tmsnrt.rs/2Ffuuuv)