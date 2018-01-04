FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 1:45 PM / in 3 hours

Factbox: U.S. East Coast snow storms knocks out power to 65,000 customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. utilities along the East Coast said about 65,000 homes and businesses were without power early Thursday from the massive snow and ice storm battering Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states.

That is down from over 81,000 outages at the peak as utilities in the Southeast have restored service after the storm moved north overnight.

Most of the current outages are in Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, and Maryland.

The giant storm is currently located over coastal parts of New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, and utilities in those states have warned customers to expect outages.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrew Hay

