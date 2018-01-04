Factbox: U.S. East Coast snowstorm knocks out power to 80,000 customers

(Reuters) - U.S. utilities along the East Coast said almost 80,000 homes and businesses were without power midday on Thursday from the massive snow and ice storm battering Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states.

That is down from the 108,000 outages the storm has caused as utilities in the Southeast have restored some service after the storm moved north overnight.

Most of the current outages are in Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Georgia and New York.

The giant storm is currently located over coastal parts of New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, and utilities in those states have warned customers to expect outages.