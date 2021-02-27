Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy & Environment

Texas grid users failed to pay $2 billion in charges on Friday - official notice

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Troubled Texas power grid operator ERCOT on Friday said $2 billion in charges for power and services went unpaid, according to an official notice, signaling the financial fallout from high electricity rates is spreading to utilities.

It will cover $800 million of the shortfall by borrowing from internal accounts, and will draw an undisclosed amount from grid users with credit balances. A spokeswoman was unavailable for immediate comment.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up