March 2, 2018 / 6:35 PM / in 19 hours

High winds prompt Washington-area airport tower evacuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A major Washington-area airport in Virginia briefly halted traffic on Friday when high winds prompted the evacuation of the air traffic control tower for just over 30 minutes, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Washington Dulles International Airport’s control tower was briefly evacuated as a safety precaution due to high wind gusts, said FAA spokesman Greg Martin. High winds have forced the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights on Friday from airports along the U.S. East Coast, according to website Flight Aware.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

