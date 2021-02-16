Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Environment

Houston ship channel operations suspended due to Texas freeze

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Operations at the Houston ship channel were suspended on Feb. 14 and are expected to be closed until mid-morning on Tuesday, a Houston Pilots dispatcher said, as a cold snap continues to grip Texas.

The ship channel is a 53-mile (85 km) waterway connecting the busiest U.S. petrochemical port with the Gulf of Mexico.

“But there is not a big back-log,” said Ralph Smith, pilot dispatcher at Houston Pilots, adding about 13 vessels were waiting to depart, while 18 were in a queue to come into the waterway.

