At least three dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

(Reuters) - A tornado swept through North Carolina’s coastal Brunswick County overnight, leaving at least three dead and 10 injured, officials said early on Tuesday.

The tornado, spawned by a line of thunderstorms associated with a sprawling winter storm that has brought frigid temperatures as far south as Texas, swept through the area late on Monday.

Officials in the community, which is in the state’s southeastern corner between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were awaiting daybreak to sift through the rubble of damaged homes, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said.

“There is a significant amount of damage, both structural and debris ...,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.