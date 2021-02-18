U.S. House committee will examine events in Texas after winter storm, outages: Pelosi

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House Energy and Commerce Committee will be probing the events in Texas, where a winter storm paralyzed the state’s energy grid, leaving many without power amid freezing temperatures.

Pelosi told reporters the committee would be examining “how things could’ve turned out better and will turn out better in the future.”