Biden to travel to winter storm-battered Texas on Friday

FILE PHOTO: A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S. February 15, 2021. Picture taken February 15, 2021. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Texas on Friday to visit a state that has been hit hard by a winter storm, leading to mass power outages and a disruption of water supplies, the White House said.

The two will travel to Houston, spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

“The president will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm relief efforts, progress toward recovery, and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas,” she said.

Biden will also visit a health center where COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed, Psaki said.