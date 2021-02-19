Texas loses at least $300 million in citrus crops to storm

FILE PHOTO: A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S. February 15, 2021. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Texas, the No. 3 U.S. citrus state, faces crop losses of at least $300 million due to this week’s unusual winter storm, Governor Greg Abbott said in a letter asking for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The damage could further pressure food inflation, which is on the rise around the world due to hoarding of staple crops and supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texas storm and resulting power outages also killed calves in the top cattle-producing state, shut down meat plants and threatened crops such as oats.

“Total damage assessments are still being calculated, but daily agriculture operations across the entire state have been slowed both by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and by loss of electricity and continued freezing temperatures caused by severe winter weather,” Abbott wrote in a letter to Acting U.S Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Shea.

Texas ranks behind Florida and California in overall U.S. citrus production but is the No. 2 grapefruit producer, according to USDA.

Juan Anciso, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulturist, said in a research note earlier in the week that around 80% of the state’s orange crop and two-thirds of the grapefruit crop had been harvested before the storm.

Even so, weather forecasting firm AccuWeather said grapefruit prices alone are expected to jump 10% in the next month because of the loss of Texas crops.

Abbott cited early estimates by industry association Texas Citrus Mutual showing Texas citrus sustained approximately $305.0 million loss to the crop in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.