Texas to get one million COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming week, governor says

FILE PHOTO: An EMT with the Arlington Fire Department injects the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a patient as people are inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination site at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center in Arlington, Texas, U.S. February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill/File Photo

(Reuters) - Texas will receive almost one million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming week, Governor Greg Abbott said bit.ly/2ZAKBLE on Twitter, adding that the state will catch up for delays during the winter storm.

U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that the storm and power outages in Texas posed a significant problem for coronavirus vaccine distribution.