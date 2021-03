FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

(Reuters) - Texas’ power grid manager Bill Magness was fired amid growing calls for his ouster following February’s deadly blackouts, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Magness, chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is the second senior official to depart in the wake of one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history, the report said.