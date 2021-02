FILE PHOTO: A readied bed is seen at a Salvation Army facility after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Plano, Texas, U.S. February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo

(Reuters) - About 30,000 Texans were still without power on Sunday after a historic, deadly winter storm, Texas Governor Greg Abbott told reporters.

He said power would be restored to those people later today or on Monday.