Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 7.9 million people in Texas in 202 counties still had issues with their water supply as of Monday evening, a spokesman for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) said in an emailed statement.

A deadly winter storm caused widespread blackouts last week across Texas, a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, killing at least two dozen people and knocking out power to more than 4 million people at its peak.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

