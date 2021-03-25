Police report extensive damage from tornado in Alabama towns

(Reuters) - A tornado hit small communities south of Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday and inflicted extensive damage, including to numerous homes and a civic center, police said.

The news website AL.com reported multiple injuries in Shelby County from the twister. Reuters could not immediately confirm those reports.

“Extensive damage in Crosscreek community,” the Pelham Police Department posted on Twitter. “Please stay off the road and do not go into tornado damaged areas.”

Utility lines were downed along Highways 119 and 31 in northern Pelham, Pelham police said in a second tweet.

Images posted on social media showed damaged homes and trees and power lines that had been knocked down.

The Jefferson County sheriff warned on social media that the tornado was moving west toward communities there. There were no reports of injuries or damage in Jefferson County as of 3:30 p.m.

Pelham is a city of about 20,000 people about 20 miles (30 km) south of Birmingham.