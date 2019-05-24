Flash flooding, heatwave threaten central, Southeast U.S

FILE PHOTO: Wrecked vehicles are pictured at a Toyota dealer following a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri, U.S., May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - More violent thunderstorms are expected to unleash flash flooding across the central United States in coming days while record high temperatures will bake the Deep South and Carolinas.

A clash of air masses will create a corridor of torrential rain during the next couple of days on the heels of tornadoes that killed at least three people in Missouri.

“More flash flooding is expected over the next few days across parts of the central U.S.,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

As Americans prepared their grills and motorbikes for the Memorial Day weekend, temperatures were expected soar to nearly 100 Fahrenheit (38 C) in some areas of the Southeast in coming days, the service said in a statement.

To the west, a powerful weather system was building from Texas to Illinois, the latest in a string of destructive storms to have pounded the central United States.

The Missouri tornado fatalities brought the week’s weather-related death toll to at least seven. A diminished threat of tornadoes will persist from the Texas Panhandle through Kansas, the weather service said.