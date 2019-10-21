Homes destroyed, thousands without power after tornado rips through Dallas

(Reuters) - Dallas authorities were assessing how badly a tornado that plowed through northern part of the city late on Sunday damaged buildings, as it also flipped cars and knocked out power to more than 175,000 homes and businesses.

There were no reports of fatalities, injuries or missing people as of Monday morning, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told reporters.

“At this point it’s just a property damage issue,” he said.

Some 55,000 homes and businesses in Dallas County were still without power on Monday morning, emergency management officials said.

The storm left a miles-long swath of destruction through Dallas, hitting near the Love Field airport in the city’s north, the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said on Monday.

Video footage on Twitter showed collapsed roofs, overturned cars and homes reduced to piles of debris in the wake of the twister in Richardson, Texas, a suburb northeast of Dallas. Images showed the roof and walls of a Home Depot (HD.N) store had caved in, exposing a mangled web of ceiling beams.

“It was exactly one tornado that hit at 9:02 p.m.,” said National Weather Service meteorologist David Roth.

“We also saw golf ball- and baseball-sized hail in some areas and a narrow swath of north Dallas that got between one to three inches of rain,” Roth said, or the equivalent of 2.5 cm to 7.6 cm.