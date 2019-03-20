Missouri towns brace for more flooding as Nebraska cleans up

VALLEY, Neb. (Reuters) - Small Missouri towns on Wednesday prepared for the next wave of flooding along the snow melt-swollen Missouri River after high waters wreaked an estimated $1 billion in damage in Nebraska, and officials warned the deadly disaster was far from over.

Floodwaters spawned by last week’s late-winter storm and warmer weather that swiftly melted snow this week inundated a large swath of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa along the Missouri River, North America’s longest river. States of emergency have been declared in all or parts of the three Midwestern farm states.

The Missouri River’s next big flood crest was due to hit on Thursday at St. Joseph, Missouri, about 55 miles (89 km) north of Kansas City, Missouri, and the town of Atchison, Kansas, a short distance downstream, said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman James Lowe.

The roughly 130 inhabitants of Lewis and Clark village near St. Joseph have already left for higher ground, local news media reported, with other nearby towns at risk as well.

Missouri officials stacked sandbags along major waterways and closed highways near the rising river, and Governor Mike Parson urged residents to be careful near the waterway.

The floods have killed four people in Nebraska and Iowa since the weekend, and officials warned the physical damage toll would rise as receding waters revealed more devastated roadways, bridges and homes.

In Nebraska, more than 2,400 homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged, with 200 miles (322 km) of roads unusable and 11 bridges wiped out, Governor Pete Ricketts told a news conference.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the snow melt and spring rains could create additional flooding in the weeks ahead because of damaged levees.

“We’re in for the long haul. We’re just getting started,” the Des Moines Register quoted her as saying. Reynolds added that she had seen unprecedented flooding in a tour of western Iowa this week had revealed unprecedented flooding. “It looked like an ocean.”

‘DEVASTATION IS EVERYWHERE’

In Valley, Nebraska, outside Omaha, Pete Smock, 42, worked to clear deep mud surrounding his home and construction business.

“Devastation is everywhere. I haven’t seen anything like this in my lifetime,” said Smock. He had rented heavy equipment to fill deep holes cut by the floods with gravel and repair driveways leading to his office and garage.

“I can’t work a day before I clear this up,” Smock said.

In the American South, Mississippi, where some 40 counties were still recovering from floods early in the month, declared a fresh state of emergency.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, also predicted major flooding for parts of Kansas, Missouri and the southern state of Arkansas.

In Arkansas, emergency officials said they were monitoring the situation but did not believe flooding would reach crisis levels.

The National Weather Service expects warm weather in the north-central United States to continue into Thursday and Friday, triggering more accelerated snow melt, meteorologist Rich Otto said in a phone interview.

‘STOP! TURN AROUND!’

Farmers scrambled to move harvested grains before flooding destroyed them.

In northwestern Missouri, where waters were still rising and rivers had not yet crested, farmer Howard Geib, 54, had a close call.

“I was driving out to get one more load of corn from the bins when the levee broke, and there was a wall of water coming at me,” said Geib, 54, whose farm is near the town of Craig.

“I was on the phone with my son-in-law, who was driving out to help, telling him, ‘Stop! Stop! Turn around!’”

Authorities said they had rescued nearly 300 people in Nebraska alone, with some rivers continuing to rise.

The flooding killed livestock, destroyed grains in storage and cut off access to farms because of road and rail damage.

The tiny village of Rulo, Nebraska, across the Missouri from Craig, has been drawing a small crowd of onlookers to see the deluge, said Kelly Klepper, owner of Wild Bill’s Bar & Grill.

“We’re kind of a tourist attraction right now,” Klepper said by phone. “People that don’t normally come to Rulo have been coming to Rulo to check out the water.”

OVER $1 BILLION IN DAMAGE

Nebraska Governor Ricketts on Wednesday estimated the floods caused at least $439 million in damage to public infrastructure and other assets, and $85 million to privately owned assets.

Ricketts also estimated flood damage for the state’s agricultural sector at nearly $1 billion, with about $400 million in calf losses and $440 million in crop losses.

Roads leading to the Nebraska Public Power District’s Cooper nuclear plant near Brownville were engulfed by floodwaters from the Missouri, but the facility was still operating safely at full power on Wednesday.

Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, which houses the U.S. Strategic Command, remained heavily flooded, though base officials said on Twitter the facility was still “mission-capable.” The Strategic Command’s mission includes defending against and responding to nuclear attacks.

“We’re looking for it to recede by late tomorrow,” Drew Nystrom, a spokesman for the base, said on Wednesday. “It’s gonna take a concentrated effort and many months to get everything back to normal.”