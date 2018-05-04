FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 10:36 AM / in 6 minutes

Strong thunderstorms threaten to hit Ohio Valley, New England and Texas

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Strong thunderstorms packing damaging winds and severe hail along with the possibility of tornadoes will threaten the U.S. Ohio Valley, New England and Texas on Friday, meteorologists said.

Scattered storms carrying fierce gusts of up to 60 mph (100 kph) are expected during the afternoon and into the evening from southern Michigan and northern Indiana and Ohio to New York state, the National Weather Service said.

Thunderstorms with heavy rains, large hailstones and damaging winds were also in the forecast in Texas and Louisiana.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings,” the service said in an advisory, adding that some 31 million people lived in the areas that could be affected.

Winds may bring down small tree limbs and cause isolated power outages, it added.

Tornadoes were also possible, particularly across upstate New York. Dozens of tornadoes have been reported in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri over the last three days. No one was injured, but several structures were flattened, the service reported.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Kevin Liffey

