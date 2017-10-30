Windy rainstorm blasts U.S. Northeast, toppling trees, halting trains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fierce winds and heavy rain downed trees and knocked out power across the U.S. Northeast, halting trains during the Monday morning commute and leaving neighborhoods from Boston to Washington in the dark.

Wind gusts of 82 miles (131.97 km) per hour were reported on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod, while steady rain from Sunday into Monday dumped up to 4 inches (10.16 cm) of water across New England, said National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard.

“There has been quite a bit of wind, and when the ground gets wet like this, trees fall,” Chenard said.

Amtrak train service between Boston and New Haven, Connecticut, was suspended early on Monday as crews scrambled to clear branches and restore power, authorities said.

More than 300,000 customers lost electricity overnight in Massachusetts, according to local media. And traffic lights in parts of Washington remained dark due to power outages.

The National Weather Service expects the storm to end by late Monday afternoon, but it was not immediately known how long it would be until power was fully restored.

“The storm is winding down, with the heaviest rainfall still in Maine, northern New Hampshire and Vermont,” Chenard said.