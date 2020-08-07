TikTok says 'shocked' by Trump ban order

(Reuters) - TikTok said on Friday it was “shocked” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban the video-sharing app, and that it could go to U.S. courts to ensure it was treated fairly.

"We will pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly – if not by the Administration, then by the U.S. courts," TikTok said on its website here