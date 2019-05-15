U.S. bank regulator to review Wells Fargo pick for chief executive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) will evaluate Wells Fargo’s pick for its next chief executive, the regulator told Congress on Wednesday.

Joseph Otting, the regulator’s top official, said the agency would review the bank’s pick, but that he did not plan to make those findings public.

At a congressional hearing, Otting added that the OCC remains disappointed by the bank’s efforts to address a range of scandals across its business lines.