FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
March 25, 2018 / 5:58 AM / a day ago

Two West Virginia firefighters killed, three injured after truck flips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two firefighters died and three were injured when a fire truck flipped over while racing to a triple fatality car wreck in West Virginia on Saturday night, officials said.

A car from Michigan was driving the wrong way on the West Virgina Turnpike about 7 p.m. when it hit an oncoming car, a West Virginia State Police dispatcher said. Three people died in that wreck.

The cause of both wrecks was not immediately known.

Further details were not immediately available from the West Virginia State Police.

Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.