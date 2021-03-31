White House official says U.S. review of North Korea policy in 'final stages'

FILE PHOTO: Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Deputy Press Secretary, speaks with reporters outside the West Wing in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States review of its North Korea policy is in its “final stages.”

“This has been a thorough interagency review of U.S. policy towards North Korea, including evaluation of all available options to address the increasing threat posed by North Korea to its neighbors and the broader international community,” she said.