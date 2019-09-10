World News
September 10, 2019 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.'s Pompeo, Mnuchin, Bolton to brief media on Tuesday: White House

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, walks with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin as they are followed by White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, as they arrive for a news conference by President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at Blue House, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019, before heading to the Demilitarized Zone. Photo taken June 30, 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House national security adviser John Bolton will hold a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) on Tuesday, the White House said.

The White House provided no details on the topic of the briefing in its announcement.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

