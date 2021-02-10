White House forecasts delay for first Biden budget proposal, citing Trump

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The release of U.S. President Joe Biden’s first budget proposal in office will be delayed, due to “intransigence” on the part of the former Trump administration, the White House said on Wednesday, declining to offer a timeline for issuing the document.

“There were some challenges that came about during the transition, in terms of a bit of intransigence from the outgoing administration and lack ofcooperation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing. “So we expect there to be a delay in the...release of his first budget,” she added.