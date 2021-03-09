Shalanda Young a 'very serious candidate' for OMB chief: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Shalanda Young, who was tapped by the Biden Administration to serve as deputy chief of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is now a “very serious candidate” to head the office, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Tuesday.

“She is certainly a very serious candidate for the lead position at OMB ... She is definitely under consideration for the top post,” Klain said in an interview with Punchbowl News, after the White House pulled its nomination of Neera Tanden earlier this month.