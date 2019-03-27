Trump expected to sign memorandum on federal housing finance reform

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters as the president arrives for a closed Senate Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is expected to sign a memorandum on federal housing finance reform on Wednesday, according to a White House official.

In January, the White House said it was preparing a framework for an overhaul that “fully addresses the risks to taxpayers presented by the current housing finance system.”

Congress is debating its own housing finance reform options, but has struggled in recent years to advance a plan.

The Trump administration has identified reforming mortgage guarantors Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as a top priority. The two government-sponsored enterprises have remained under a government conservatorship since 2008, when the two faced collapse during the subprime mortgage crisis.