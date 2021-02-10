White House says most migrants will be turned away from border

FILE PHOTO: Migrants are seen after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Now is not the time for new migrants to come to the U.S. border and most will be turned away, the White House said on Wednesday, citing the coronavirus pandemic and the Biden administration’s short time in office to set up processes for new migrants.

“Now is not the time to come and the vast majority of people will be turned away,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing.