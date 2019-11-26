Errant radar alert temporarily locks down White House, U.S. Capitol

Secret Service agents move around the White House with guns drawn during a lockdown because of reports of a stray airplane over Washington, U.S. November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House was temporarily locked down on Tuesday after what a U.S. official described as an errant alert of an air space violation.

Nearby roads were closed and no one was allowed into the compound, and the U.S. Capitol was also temporarily locked down. They later reopened.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that it responded “to an event” in the Special Flight Rules Area surrounding Washington.

“NORAD directed U.S. Coast Guard rotary wing aircraft to investigate and the event was resolved without incident,” it said.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said no aircraft was observed and the incident may have been an errant blip on a sensitive radar.

Security lockdowns are not uncommon around the White House. The Secret Service had no immediate comment.