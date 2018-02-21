Secret Service reopens area around White House after suspicious car

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Secret Service reopened streets around the White House and allowed workers back into an evacuated building on Wednesday after authorities cleared a suspicious car parked nearby.

Two downtown blocks were reopened to traffic, the Secret Service said on Twitter, but areas near the White House remained closed to pedestrians.

Authorities had turned away federal workers heading to the New Executive Office Building and cleared pedestrians from sidewalks after a suspicious vehicle was reported. At least a dozen emergency vehicles responded.

About 100 White House staff were held in a park before authorities began letting some into the White House. Later, the Secret Service allowed staff at the new executive building, as well as the White House, to return to work.