March 3, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Unidentified man shoots, kills self near White House: Secret Service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man fatally shot himself in the head along the north fence of the White House on Saturday, the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement.

Authorities were withholding the man’s name until relatives were notified.

The Secret Service said the man approached the White House fence along Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before noon EST, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. None of the shots appeared to have been directed at the White House.

Slideshow (4 Images)

President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time and was briefed on the incident, a White House spokesman said.

There were no other injuries, police said.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the White House were blocked off by police, which is routine in such incidents.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department will lead the investigation of the shooting, the Secret Service said in the statement.

Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
