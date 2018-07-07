California wildfire spreads quickly; residents evacuate

(Reuters) - A fast moving wildfire driven by strong wind tore through homes north of Los Angeles late on Friday, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate.

Firefighters work at the site of a wildfire in Goleta, California, U.S., July 6, 2018 in this image obtained on social media. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

The blaze broke out in a building in Goleta, California at about 8:30 p.m., spreading to vegetation before damaging or destroying at least 12 other buildings, fire officials said.

“911 lines are jammed up; please only call if there is an emergency. Fire and public safety crews are active in the Goleta area,” the county fire department said on Twitter.