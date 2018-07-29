Woman, two great-grandchildren found dead in California fire

REDDING, Calif. (Reuters) - Authorities in Northern California have found human remains believed to be that of an elderly woman and her two great-grandchildren at a home destroyed by the wildfire raging in and around the city of Redding, the Shasta County sheriff said on Saturday.

The bodies have yet to be positively identified, but their discovery raises the confirmed death toll from the Carr Fire to five, including a bulldozer operator and a firefighter who were killed when the blaze swept into Redding two days ago.