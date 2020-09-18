Firefighter dies in California wildfire: U.S. Forest Service

(Reuters) - One firefighter died battling a wildfire in California’s San Bernardino National Forest, U.S. Forest Service officials said on Friday.

The firefighter, whose name was being withheld until next of kin are notified, died on Thursday while crews were working to contain the El Dorado fire, the Forest Service said.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” the agency said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that the cause was under investigation.

The El Dorado fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres since its start at the beginning of the month, and it is 66% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire.)