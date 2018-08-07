FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 3:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mendocino Complex becomes largest wildfire in California history - state officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Mendocino Complex became the largest wildfire in California state history on Monday as it raged at the southern tip of the Mendocino National Forest, state wildfire officials said.

FILE PHOTO: A firetruck rushes past flames that overran a road at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, California, U.S. July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo

The Mendocino Complex Fire, made up of two separate conflagrations that merged, has burned 283,800 acres (114,800 hectares) and was still growing, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The complex took over the top spot from the Thomas Fire, which burned 281,893 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in 2017.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Paul Tait

