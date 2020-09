Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, U.S., September 8, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken September 8, 2020. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Wildfires raging through the state of Oregon have ravaged the towns of Detroit, Blue River, Vida, Phoenix and Talent, Governor Kate Brown said Wednesday.

The blazes, which also forced the evacuation of much of Medford in Southern Oregon, could bring “the greatest loss in human lives and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” Brown said at a news briefing.