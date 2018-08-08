FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 12:10 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Trump says administration in contact with California officials over wildfires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration was in contact with officials in California over wildfires burning in the state and would look into what could be done to mitigate fire danger in the state.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally in Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, OH, U.S., August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“My administration is in constant contact ... with the local authorities and the state authorities,” Trump said at a meeting with business leaders at one of his golf resorts in New Jersey.

“We’re going to have to have some meetings about it because there are ... things you can do to mitigate what’s happening.”

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

