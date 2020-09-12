Trump to visit California for briefing on wildfires on Monday: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald President Trump faces reporters after it was announced Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel during a brief appearance in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will visit California on Monday to be briefed on wildfires sweeping the western United States that have killed at least 25 people, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter.

The firestorms, some of the largest on record in California and Oregon, were driven by high winds that howled across the region for days in the midst of record-breaking heat.