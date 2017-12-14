FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Firefighter killed battling massive California blaze
December 14, 2017 / 10:56 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Firefighter killed battling massive California blaze

Dan Whitcomb

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A firefighter was killed while battling a massive wildfire burning in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said on Thursday.

Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in Montecito, California, U.S. December 12, 2017. Courtesy Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A department spokesman said the firefighter was an engineer from the San Diego Unit deployed to the so-called Thomas Fire but declined to give further details, citing a need to gather the facts first.

The Thomas Fire grew overnight to the fourth-largest blaze of its kind on record in California, at 242,500 acres (98,140 hectares) burned.

The fire grew larger than the Zaca Fire of 2007, which, like the Thomas Fire, struck Santa Barbara County.

Cal Fire said on Thursday morning that the Thomas blaze was 30 percent contained, unchanged from Wednesday evening.

Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
