Firefighter killed battling massive California blaze

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A firefighter was killed while battling a massive wildfire burning in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said on Thursday.

Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in Montecito, California, U.S. December 12, 2017. Courtesy Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A department spokesman said the firefighter was an engineer from the San Diego Unit deployed to the so-called Thomas Fire but declined to give further details, citing a need to gather the facts first.

The Thomas Fire grew overnight to the fourth-largest blaze of its kind on record in California, at 242,500 acres (98,140 hectares) burned.

The fire grew larger than the Zaca Fire of 2007, which, like the Thomas Fire, struck Santa Barbara County.

Cal Fire said on Thursday morning that the Thomas blaze was 30 percent contained, unchanged from Wednesday evening.