Residents ordered to leave as wildfire erupts in California's Orange County

(Reuters) - Residents were ordered to evacuate parts of Orange County in Southern California early on Thursday morning as a wildfire that ignited overnight grew to nearly 4,000 acres.

The so-called Bond Fire erupted about 40 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles in Silverado Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains on Wednesday night, the Orange County Fire Authority said as it issued a string of mandatory and voluntary evacuation edicts.

The authority urged people to shelter in hotels or with friends or family as there were no congregant shelters being arranged because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

About 500 firefighters were working on the Bond Fire on Thursday morning, the authority said, none of which had been contained so far.