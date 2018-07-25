Yosemite closes key visitor areas as fire rages at edges

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The heart of Yosemite National Park was closed on Wednesday as a fierce wildfire burning just to the west jumped fire lines overnight, pouring thick smoke into the valley and forcing visitors to pack up camp and flee.

The Sierra Hotshots, from the Sierra National Forest, are responding on the front lines of the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite in this US Forest Service photo from California, U.S. released on social media on July 22, 2018. Courtesy USDA/US Forest Service, Sierrra Hotshots/Handout via REUTERS

Heavy black smoke from the Ferguson Fire, which erupted on July 13 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains some 170 miles (275 km) east of San Francisco, prompted park officials to shut down the main visitor hub of Yosemite Valley as well as Wawona and Mariposa Grove.

“Basically all the smoke is funneling into that valley and being held down by the inversion layer,” U.S. Forest Service spokesman Jim Mackensen said, referring to the atmospheric condition that prevents warmer air and smoke from rising.

The smoke reduced visibility and posed health risks to visitors in the popular tourist destination as well as park employees, Mackensen said.

The Ferguson, burning in steep, rugged terrain at the western edge of the park that has proven difficult for crews to access, killed firefighter Braden Varney on July 14 when the bulldozer he was using to cut containment lines overturned in a ravine.

Seven other firefighters have been hurt battling the flames, which were 25 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon. More than 3,400 personnel using 16 helicopters and 59 bulldozers were fighting the conflagration.

The blaze is one of some 60 major wildfires burning in the United States this week that have so far scorched an area of about 1.2 million acres (485,620 hectares). Most are in western states, with blazes also in central Texas and Wisconsin, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

As of July 25, wildfires had burned through 3.94 million acres (1.59 million hectares) this year, above the 10-year average for the same calendar period of 3.54 million acres (1.43 million hectares), it said.

Mackensen said a change in wind direction on Tuesday night drove the flames across southern fire lines, heading toward structures and prompting new evacuation orders in the Lush Meadows area.

High temperatures, fierce winds and arid conditions across the U.S. West on Wednesday at the height of a more than week-long heat wave were expected to increase the danger.

Temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 C), winds gusting up to 50 miles (80 km) per hour and humidity levels in the teens are in the forecast for many parts of Oregon, California, Arizona and Nevada into Thursday, the National Weather Service said in a series of advisories.