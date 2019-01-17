Amtrak canceling trains, cutting service ahead of winter storm

(Reuters) - Amtrak, the U.S. national passenger railroad, said on Thursday it will cancel at least 15 trains in the northeast and midwest this weekend because of an impending major winter storm, and reduce operations on other trains.

At least five people have died in severe rain and snowstorms that blanketed parts of California and forecasters expect the bitter weather to push eastward into the Rockies and U.S. Midwest through the weekend.

Amtrak said it will cancel six trains on Saturday from Chicago to Washington and New York.

For Sunday, Amtrak has canceled six of its Keystone Service trains that normally travel from New York to Philadelphia and then on to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.