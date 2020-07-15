FCC to vote to set C-Band spectrum auction for December

FILE PHOTO: Ajit Pai, Chairman, Federal Communications Commission testifies during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission will vote in August to set an auction for a spectrum band key to next-generation 5G in December.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Wednesday the commission will vote on competitive bidding procedures, application requirements, and deadlines governing participation.

The FCC in February approved up to $9.7 billion in potential incentive payments to satellite companies to free up spectrum. The C-band is a block of spectrum used by satellite company customers to deliver video and radio programming to 120 million U.S. households.